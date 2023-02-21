Mother Language Day and Red Books Day celebrated in Khammam

Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Khammam: Writers, literary lovers and students of different schools celebrated the International Mother Language Day and Red Books Day on Tuesday.

At a programme presided over by a poet Atluri Venkata Ramana at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam Harvest Educational Institutions correspondent Ravi Maruth said the event was celebrated with the aim of preparing the current generation for the future of society.

He stressed on the importance of mastering one’s mother tongue to reach higher positions in life.

A speaker Potu Prasad said that Sri Sri’s poetry has moved the masses as much as the ideas of Marx, Engels and Lenin have influenced the society to walk with equality, without discrimination.

Playwright Devendra said that Red Books Day has a history of 175 years and youngsters need to study the society to gain knowledge. Renowned poet Muvva Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness at the participation of students in International Mother Language Day.

Participating in International Mother Language Day at Dr. Ambedkar Gurukul College, NSP Colony, Venkata Ramana said that Telugu language learned in a mother’s lap was pure. All the world famous scientists, poets and writers have grown up to gain skills with their mother tongue.

He told students not to neglect their mother tongue and introduced the poetry of various poets, reading out their poems and songs explaining what inspired them to write, in what context they expressed those feelings.

Venkata Ramana administered a pledge to the students that they would give priority to their mother tongue. He along with the college principal Chava Jyothi presented prizes to students N Manisha, Shruti, Manisha and Navya who won the poetry, essay writing and elocution competitions.