Mother throws baby to death from multi-storey building in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her 14-day-old baby boy to his death from the third floor of a building at Sanathnagar on Friday.

According to the police, the woman, Lavanya, lived along with her husband Venugopal at Netajinagar in Sanathnagar. The couple got married in 2016. For a few months, there were some family issues between the couple. On October 29, Lavanya had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor treated her.

The next day she gave birth to a baby boy at and later returned to her house at Netajinagar.

“It is not clear what actually happened. She is said to have thrown the 14-day-old child from the third floor of the building. The child died on the spot,” the Sanathnagar police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was booked against the woman and investigation is on.

