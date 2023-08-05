Motorcycle-borne men snatch woman’s gold pendant in Delhi

By PTI Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

New Delhi: Two unidentified men allegedly snatched a 45-year-old woman’s gold pendant when she was out for a morning walk in southwest Delhi‘s Kishangarh on Saturday, police said.

After a PCR call was received regarding the incident, police personnel reached the spot near Munirka Vihar, Kishangarh and met the complainant, Anjali Mathur, a resident of Vasant Kunj, a senior officer said.

The victim told police that she had come for a morning walk around 9 am. When she reached near Munirka Vihar, Pal Dairy, two motorcycle-borne unidentified men came there and tried to snatch her gold chain, the officer said.

Though they could not snatch the chain, they managed to take the pendant and fled the spot, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishangarh police station in the matter, the officer said.