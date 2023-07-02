| Ranga Reddy Two Killed In Road Accident At Shadnagar

Ranga Reddy: Two killed in road accident at Shadnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:56 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident involving a lorry and motorcycle at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Raju (16) and Madhu (19).

According to the police, three persons were going on a motorcycle from Shadnagar towards Farooqnagar mandal.

“The trio who were on a bike were taking a U turn when a lorry rammed into them. Raju died on the spot while Madhu died at hospital. Another person who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment,” said Shadnagar Inspector, Pratap Lingam.

The bodies were shifted to Shadnagar Government Hospital. A case is registered.