New Hero Passion Plus launched in India

Hyderabad: Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp launched Passion Plus today.
With the introduction of Bharat Stage (BS) 6 norms, Hero MotoCorp discontinued Passion Plus in 2020 and introduced it again after three years.
Priced at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Hero’s iconic bike is now OBD-2 compliant and E20 ready.
Here are the features of the bike
It is powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine with the ability to deliver 8hp power output and 8.05Nm of torque
the engine is also incorporated with 3is start/stop technology
The bike gets a semi-digital console, a trip meter, and an odometer
Passion Plus measures 1,982mm in length, 770mm in width, and 1,087mm in height
It gets a ground clearance of 168mm and a seat height of 790mm
The side stand indicator, mobile charging point, and spacious utility case on the right side make it a comfortable bike for beginners
Passion Plus comes in three colours – Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, and Black Heavy Grey
The 115 kg bike sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and runs 80/100-sized tubeless tires at both ends, with 130mm drum brakes at both ends