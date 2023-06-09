| New Hero Passion Plus Launched In India

New Hero Passion Plus launched in India

Hero MotoCorp launched Passion Plus today. With the introduction of Bharat Stage (BS) 6 norms, they discontinued Passion Plus in 2020.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp launched Passion Plus today.

With the introduction of Bharat Stage (BS) 6 norms, Hero MotoCorp discontinued Passion Plus in 2020 and introduced it again after three years.

Priced at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Hero’s iconic bike is now OBD-2 compliant and E20 ready.

Here are the features of the bike

It is powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine with the ability to deliver 8hp power output and 8.05Nm of torque

the engine is also incorporated with 3is start/stop technology

The bike gets a semi-digital console, a trip meter, and an odometer

Passion Plus measures 1,982mm in length, 770mm in width, and 1,087mm in height

It gets a ground clearance of 168mm and a seat height of 790mm

The side stand indicator, mobile charging point, and spacious utility case on the right side make it a comfortable bike for beginners

Passion Plus comes in three colours – Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, and Black Heavy Grey

The 115 kg bike sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and runs 80/100-sized tubeless tires at both ends, with 130mm drum brakes at both ends