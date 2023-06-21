MP decries politicisation of kidnap

Visakhapatnam MP of YSR Congress Party MVV Satyanarayana on Wednesday said that it was unfortunate the kidnap of his wife and son was being politicised.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Talking to media persons here, he said that rowdy sheeters Hemanth and Rajesh had kidnapped the family according to a plan and he never had any links with Hemanth. “You can check my call data of last five years whether I telephoned him or he. On June 13, Hemant and some others barged into our house, tortured my son and took some cash and ornaments. They made my son Sarat call my wife on the phone on the same day but she went the next day. Also, my son was forced to make a call to the Bheemunipatnam Circle Inspector to inform him that Hemanth would be working at our place for two days,” he disclosed.

The MP also regretted that there were attempts to bring disrepute to his business and it was unfortunate that such incident occurred in Visakhapatnam known for its peace and tranquility. On the comments of MP Raghuramna Krishnam Raju, he said he was taking through his hat when a fellow MP was in trouble with family abducted. He also took exception to the remarks of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, for, such incidents took place even during the latter’s regime.