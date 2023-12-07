MP Santosh takes part in Green India Challenge on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:06 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar celebrated his birthday by participating in Green India Challenge (GIC) and planting a sapling on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Rajya Sabha member took to social media platform X and said “The Green India Challenge (GIC) is a dynamic initiative that aims to plant trees, protect our environment, and promote sustainable practices. This movement emphasizes that creating a green India is an ongoing process, where each act of planting contributes to the collective effort of safeguarding and nurturing our planet for future generations. Did my part by planting a sapling as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge initiative on my birthday today”.