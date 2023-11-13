Mudiraj community leaders condemn Tummala’s comments

The Mudiraj community leaders in the district have strongly criticized the reported remarks made by Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao, which were derogatory towards their community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Khammam: The leaders of Mudiraj community in the district condemned Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao’s reported comments denigrating the community.

It was said that the Congress leader, in an interview to a television news channel in Khammam, made insulting comments against the community with reference to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In a statement here on Monday Mudiraj community leaders Kasaboina Anantaramulu and Pittala Nageswara Rao said that they strongly condemn the comments made by the Congress leader.

They demanded that Nageswara Rao publicly apologise for hurting the sentiments of Mudiraj community members. It was not appropriate for Nageswara Rao to make such comments, they said.