Mughal AI art shared by fake user on Twitter leaves netizens amused

Some even believed the pictures to be true, and a few others posted some hilarious jokes and memes on the pictures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:06 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Social media has surely changed the paradigm of information production and consumption, with people staying up to date with news and current affairs on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms. However, the misinformation and fake news that comes with the misuse of digital media and tools is tedious to contain.

Recently, a historian named Benjamin Sigel on Twitter had posted a few images of people in the court of Emperor Akbar having pizzas. “Presentation of pizza by Italian ambassadors to the court of Emperor Akbar at Fatehpur Sikri, Govardhan(?), c. 1600, private collection (sic),” the tweet read.

However, a close glance at the username of the account, ‘@fakebensiegel’ reveals that it is a fake profile and the user is just impersonating historian Benjamin Sigel.

Soon the pictures were posted on the micro-blogging site, the post went insanely viral with over 17k likes. While many people on Twitter were dumb-founded looking at the pictures and pointed out that these images were extracted using techniques of Artificial Intelligence (AI), others were confused why a renowned historian posted these pictures online.

“How is a historian sharing this??? You don’t even need to be an expert to know this is fake,” said a user. “Best use of AI art I’ve seen till date – to spread misinformation Jk jk I actually love how it turned out (sic),” wrote another user. “Wait this real ? Why haven’t I seen this before (sic),” said third user.

Check out a few other hilarious reactions here:

very relieved to know Mughals in the 17th century did not eat pineapple on pizza. https://t.co/Fxy2Ix1VVm — Avi (@Rantaramic) November 24, 2022

I hope someday Mughal courts get to enjoy Belgian waffles as well https://t.co/S61Xn0ERqO — Hitesh N (@loos_caractur) November 24, 2022

to anyone confused this is not real history, it’s ai art 😬 https://t.co/FocOqvuZTa — kieran 🦇🏴‍☠️ (@mossranger_) November 24, 2022

Why didn’t Akbar make a fusion cuisine out of this like he did with religions? Such a missed opportunity. https://t.co/rjMtrt40At — L. Soliman (@Kayl__Dunnyan) November 24, 2022