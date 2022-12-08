Want to make AI art like your friends? Here’s how

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Is everyone on your Instagram feed posting AI portraits of themselves and you’re wondering how you can do it as well? It’s rather simple. You can turn your photos into digital art through an app called Lensa, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Lensa describes itself as an all-in-one image editing app that takes your photos to the “next level”.

You can improve facial retouching through Magic Correction, perfect facial imperfections with different tools, and also replace or blur out the background with a single touch.

Although Prisma Labs released the app in 2018, it attracted new interest this month after releasing its avatar tool. Called ‘Magic Avatars’, you can generate mind-blowing avatars from your photos with one of the most advanced AI ever created. From cartoons, anime, and fairy princesses to mystical avatars and superheroes, there are many things you can transform into.

Get started

Lensa asks users to upload 10-20 photos and generates AI art via the neural network Stable Diffusion. Make sure the photos are close-up selfies of the same person and are clicked with a variety of backgrounds, facial expressions, head tilts, and angles. Do not upload group shots, full-length and covered photos. Then, select your gender – male, female, or other – and wait while some stunning art is generated.

However, Lensa is not free. To upload unlimited photos and access all art styles, you have to pay Rs 99 weekly, Rs 450 monthly and Rs 2,499 annually. You can try a 7-day free trial after filling in your card details, but remember to cancel your subscription post that.

While everyone is fascinated with the new feature, some internet users are raising concerns over privacy and where the images would be stored. Some others are arguing about the AI app sexualising their pictures. Others are alleging that Lensa is stealing the works of artists.