Mumbai Indians new captain Hardik Pandya to miss IPL 2024 due to injury?

Hardik Pandya might miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, while his participation in the IPL is also not a certainty at this point.

23 December 23

Hyderabad: The newly-appointed captain of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, could miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a prolonged ankle injury which he had sustained during the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune.

According to a report on NDTV, the all-rounder will also miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan while his participation in the IPL is also not a certainty at this point.

Hardik, who was initially retained by the Gujarat Titans, was traded to Mumbai Indians before the auction. Soon after the trade, the Mumbai Indians management announced that he would be replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Before re-joining MI, Pandya had led the Gujarat Titans in two back-to-back IPL finals, winning the trophy in their debut season.