Municipalities in erstwhile Adilabad trail in property tax collection

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 26 March 2024, 06:18 PM

Adilabad: Several municipalities in erstwhile Adilabad district are lagging behind in collection of property tax for 2023-24 financial year even as the deadline of March 31 for paying the tax is approaching fast.

According to officials, Adilabad municipality registered property tax collections of Rs 7.78 crore as against the target of Rs.11.57 crore, reflecting 67.18 percent of achievement as on March 24. Officials said 18 teams were formed to reach the target by March 31.

Mancherial civic body saw collection of property tax of Rs 10.37 crore when compared to the target of 17.48 crore, posting an achievement by 59.83 percent. Nirmal municipality registered property tax collection of Rs 5.01 crore as against a target of Rs 10.09 crore, showing an achievement of 49.60 percent. Kaghaznagar civic body recorded collection of Rs 2.13 crore as against a target of Rs 3.66 crore, achieving 58.02 percent.

Bellampalli municipality had a collection of Rs 2.22 crore as against the target of Rs 3.46 crore, indicating an achievement by 64.19 percent. Chennur, Khanapur, Bhainsa and Naspur municipalities achieved collection of tax between 41 and 64 percent. Both Luxettipet and Kyathanpalli saw the collection of 85 and 78 percent of the target, respectively.

Officials said that apart from formation of special teams, certain targets were earmarked to the civic bodies. Publicity was being created among the public over payment of the tax, besides offering some rebate on the tax. Officials were focussing on defaulters and government departments who account for a major portion of arrears. They said that efforts were being made to achieve the target at the earliest.

Adilabad

Target in Rs: 11.57 Cr

Collection in Rs: 7.78 Cr

Achievement %: 67.18

Mancherial

Target in Rs: 17.48 Cr

Collection in Rs: 10.37

Achievement %: 59.83

Nirmal

Target in Rs: 10.09 Cr

Collection in Rs: 5.01

Achievement %: 49.60

Kaghaznagar

Target in Rs: 3.66 Cr

Collection in Rs: 2.13 Cr

Achievement %: 58.02

Bellampalli

Target in Rs: 3.46 Cr

Collection in Rs: 2.22

Achievement %: 64.19

Bhainsa

Target in Rs: 6.02 Cr

Collection in Rs: 2.53 Cr

Achievement %: 41.94

Khanapur

Target in Rs: 1.25 Cr

Collection in Rs: 80 lakh

Achievement %: 63.50

Chennur

Target in Rs: 2.45 Cr

Collection in Rs: 1.28 Cr

Achievement %: 52.38

Luxettipet

Target in Rs: 1.44 Cr

Collection in Rs: 1.23 Cr

Achievement %: 85.20

Kyathanpalli

Target in Rs: 4.10 Cr

Collection in Rs: 3.23 Cr

Achievement %: 78.89

Naspur

Target in Rs: 4.83 Cr

Collection in Rs: 2.72 Cr

Achievement %: 56.34