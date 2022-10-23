Munugode by-poll: KTR promises Chandur revenue division

Nalgonda: Terming the Munugode by-poll an electoral battle between the corporate’s lotus (BJP) and the poor people’s pink party (TRS), Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday promised that the Chandur revenue division would formed and forty percent subsidy for yarn and colors would be extended to weavers at the time of purchase, if TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won in the by-poll.

Speaking at a road show at Gattuppal, the Minister said some local leaders had brought to his notice that the formation of Chandur revenue division would benefit the people.

The weavers also told him that they were getting the 40 percent subsidy amount on purchase of yarn and colors only after 15 days and requested for extension of subsidy at the time of purchase.

These two demands would be fulfilled if the TRS candidate was elected, he said, exuding confidence that Prabhakar Reddy would again become the MLA of Munugode on November 6.

Stating that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his brother Rajgopal Reddy were indulging in covert politics, Rama Rao said Rajgopal Reddy was in touch with the BJP leaders for the last three and a half years and had joined the BJP after getting the Rs.18,000 crore contract for his family-owned company. Pointing out that Rajgopal Reddy himself had said his was a small company, the Minister asked who was behind the allocation of such a big contract to a small company.

Pointing out that Rajgopal Reddy had neglected Munugode for the last three and a half years, the Minister said Rajgopal Reddy had never brought issues of the weavers to his notice though he held portfolio of textiles.

Asking the people to remember the situation in the area before 2014, Rama Rao said the TRS government had helped farmers by extending investment support to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu. The improved irrigation facility and 24 hours free power supply had revived the glory of the agriculture sector. The State government had waived crop loans worth Rs.17,000 crore and the second phase of crop loan waivers, which was delayed due to the fall in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be initiated soon.

Nalgonda district stood in top in paddy production in the State, with the paddy production in Telangana rising to 3.5 crore tonne from 68 lakh tonne in 2014, he added.

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and others were present.