Munugode bypoll notification issued in hurry fearing TRS national party: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said the notification for the Munugode assembly by-poll was issued in a hurry in the light of reports on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao foraying into national politics.

Speaking to the media at his camp office here, Jagadish Reddy said the TRS party was expecting the bypoll notification soon after union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State. The BJP government at the Centre was intentionally trying to delay the by-poll notification after realising that their party candidate stood no chance in the election, he said, adding that the notification was issued the same day that reports came of the Chief Minister meeting his party leaders on the national political entry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah must have spent a sleepless night hearing the decision of Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao had the reputation of a ruler with humanitarian values, Jagadish Reddy said the Chief Minister, who ushered in a new model of development and welfare, would trigger a new trend in national politics as well. People in other States too were looking forward to his brand of leadership after seeing the change in the lives of the people of Telangana due to schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, free power to agriculture pump sets and so on, he said.

Exuding confidence that the TRS would win by-poll with a huge majority, the Minister said the people of Munugode were eagerly waiting to teach the BJP a lesson for its anti-farmer, anti-people policies and the hikes in prices of essential commodities and fuel.