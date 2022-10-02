KTR takes jibe at BJP, suggests a name change

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

(File Photo) The Minister's tweet came in the wake of the BJP leadership directing its party cadre in Telangana to gear up for the bypoll in Munugode constituency by November

Hyderabad: Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Bharatiya Janatha Party following instances of the party announcing developments much before authorised agencies did, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao suggested the BJP should rename itself as “BJ.. EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED..P”.

The Minister’s tweet came in the wake of the BJP leadership directing its party cadre in Telangana to gear up for the bypoll in Munugode constituency by November. This was before a formal announcement has been made by the Election Commission on the election notification in the constituency, with the BJP leadership also telling its cadre here that a notification would be announced before October 15.

Sharing an image of a news report on the same, Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted: “Before “EC” BJP announces the poll dates Before “ED” BJP announces The Names! Before “NIA” BJP announces the Ban! Before “IT” BJP announces The amount! Before “CBI” BJP announces the Accused! Appropriately BJP should rename itself as BJ BJ.. EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED..P”

In a separate tweet, the Minister also criticised Central agencies acting as vehicles for false propaganda and fake news spread by the BJP, targeting Telangana.

“It’s a shame that union Govt Ministries like PIB and Jal Jeevan Mission have become super spreaders of Fake News & False Propaganda,” he tweeted, sharing Telangana Digital Media director Konatham Dileep’s tweet in connection with the controversy over union Jal Shakthi Ministry’s national award for Mission Bhagiratha.

The Jal Jeevan Mission of the ministry had informed the Telangana government that it was being awarded for its performance in connection with tap water supply on regular basis to rural households in the ‘Regulatory’ category.

However, an informal statement from the PIB quoting the union ministry was shared with select media houses on Saturday saying the award was not for Mission Bhagiratha, when fact is that the tap water supply mentioned in the award is under the Mission.