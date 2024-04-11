Muslims across Telangana celebrate Eid ul Fitr

To mark the occasion, Eid ul Fitr prayers were held at Eidgah and mosques in the morning. The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Mir Alam Eidgah in the old city where more than one lakh people attended the congregational prayers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 11:13 AM

Hyderabad: Muslims across the State celebrated Eid ul Fitr, on Thursday. The festival is celebrated on the 1 st day of the tenth Hijri month of Shawwal marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The prayers were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi. The TS Wakf Board and other government departments made elaborate arrangements at the venue.

Dressed in the traditional attire, men started gathering in the early hours of the day at the mosques and Eidgah in the city. The prayers at some mosques were held at 7 am while at most of the Eidgah grounds the prayers were held at 10 am. At a few mosques separate arrangements were made for the women to attend prayers.

Huge gatherings were witnessed at the Old Eidgah at Madannapet, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad and other places. Political dignitaries attended the prayers at the Eidgah and met the people.

At Mir Alam Eidgah senior police and minority department officials met the people after prayers and extended Eid greetings to the community.

After Eid prayers people reached home and met their family members and extended greetings. Towards afternoon people started moving out to meet their relatives, friends and acquaintances.

The markets in the old city witnessed rush until early hours of the day with people dropping in to make last minute purchases.