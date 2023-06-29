Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad

To mark the celebrations and festival people dressed in festive attire assembled at mosques and Eidgah across the city and attended the Eid prayers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevails across the city as Muslims are celebrating the Eid-ul-Adha, popular as Bakrid, on Thursday. The festival is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.

At the Eidgah Mir Alam, the prayers were led by Maulan Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid.

People also attended the prayers at the local mosques in the neighbourhood where the prayers were held as early as 6.30 am keeping in view the other tasks associated with Eid-ul-Adha. After prayers people rushed to their houses to complete the main task of offering ‘qurbani’ of cattle.