Must-watch: Smile along with these heart-warming comedies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Whether you’re in the mood for a love story, a light-hearted comedy, or a little bit of both, here are a few screwball comedies that are a perfect escape from the daily grind:

Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin

Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 hit ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ was inspired by 1934’s Hollywood screwball comedy ‘It Happened One Night’. In the film, Pooja Bhatt (Pooja) plays the role of an impetuous heiress who leaves her home in search of her beloved but falls in love with another man, Raghu (Aamir Khan) on the way.

Chupke Chupke

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Chupke Chupke’ (1975) is a remake of the Bengali film ‘Chhadmabeshi’. The film’s central conflict about mistaken identities, when a newly wedded husband plays a practical joke on his wife’s family, is an absolute laugh riot. The film stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

Andaz Apna Apna

Raj Kumar Santoshi’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, which came out in 1994, was a hilarious buddy comedy and also had plenty of shades of a screwball romance. The story revolves around how two men from middle-class families — Amar and Prem (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan respectively) — compete for the affections of an heiress (Raveena Tandon), but inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal.

Chashme Buddoor

Sai Paranjape’s 1981 comedy ‘Chashme Buddoor’ revolves around three friends who fall for the same girl. When she reciprocates the feelings of one of them, the other two try to separate the couple. The film is a perfect example of the screwball genre with a parody of romantic Hindi film songs, a mock car chase and a hilarious fight sequence in the climax.

Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti

Zee Theatre’s brand-new offering, ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’ is based on Shakespeare’s classic comedy ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ and adds the deliciousness of ’90s cinema, fashion and music to the plot. The play will be aired on February 19, on Tata Play Theatre.

The central conflict of the plot is that love birds Lakshman (Chaitnya Sharma) and Priya (Prajakta Koli) cannot marry each other till the latter’s elder sister Pallavi (Shikha Talsania) gets married. Lakshman then devises a hilarious plan and tries to get Pallavi hitched to an eligible NRI groom (Adhaar Khurana). What follows is absolute mayhem.