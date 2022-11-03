Mutton to cost more in Hyderabad, likely to touch Rs 1,000-mark

Hyderabad: Mutton prices are likely to skyrocket in the city after Karthika Masam due to high demand and supply shortage, traders say. This comes as a double blow to the common man who is already reeling under the impact of the increase in prices of essential commodities.

Meat consumption surges phenomenally after Karthika Masam, which ends on November 23 this year, as people resume consuming non-vegetarian food. According to dealers, the meat which is now being sold at Rs 800 per kg, might be offered at Rs 1,000 per kg during the month-end.

“Once Karthika Masam ends, we foresee a huge demand. So we are forced to pass on costs to the customers. Prices are likely to reach Rs 1,000 per kg after November 23 and may even cross the Rs 1,000 mark,” says a mutton shop owner.

At present, the sale of meat has taken a drastic hit as many people of the Hindu faith go on a strict vegetarian diet with the commencement of Karthika Masam. While traders hope for better business in the coming days, customers are worried about rising prices.

“If the price continues to be on the higher side, we will not be able to buy enough. Last year, mutton was costing somewhere between Rs 500 and Rs 550 per kg. Now, it is being said that we need to shell out the double amount,” says Karthik, a resident of the city.