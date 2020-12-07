Mystery shrouds Warangal teen’s death

14-year-old died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment at hospital

Warangal Rural: Investigation into the suspicious death of a 14-year-old of Reballe village of Duggondi mandal in the district became a challenge for the police as it was alleged that the girl was repeatedly raped and impregnated.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital on November 26. Following this, the Duggondi police met the girl’s mother and collected the information. Police said the girl’s mother gave contradictory statements and a case of suspicious death was registered. Post mortem report is awaited.

Following media reports that the girl was raped and that she died because of complications arising out of undergoing an abortiion, police took up investigation in different angles, according to Narsampet ACP CHRV Phaninder. Three persons were being questioned in connection with the case. It was suspected that a compromise was brokered between the suspects and the girl’s mother by the village elders by offering some money.

However, police have said that they are waiting for the post mortem and FSL reports. They claim that they were not sure about the rape of the minor girl who was a student of a social welfare residential school. “I have asked the Duggondi Inspector Satish to look into the case from all angles by collecting all the scientific ad other evidences,” said the ACP.

