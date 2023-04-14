‘Naatho Nenu’ first look unveiled by writer Vijayendra Prasad

Published Date - 04:13 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: ‘Naatho Nenu’ is a film produced by Prashanth Tanguturi under the direction of Shanti Kumar Thurlapati (‘Jabardasth’ fame) with new actors. Rajya Sabha member Vijayendra Prasad released the first-look poster of this film at Film Chamber recently. “The title is good. Sounds like a feel-good love story. This effort of new producers should be a great success,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikumar said, “Shanti Kumar is making this film with a good story. I am happy to be a part of it. I’m happy that Vijayendra Prasad, who is a good man for a good story, has come to bless it,” he said.

Director Shanti Kumar said, “I wrote a good story and found the producers too. They liked my story and agreed immediately. Saikumar supported my first attempt, and gave me some good advice too. All I am saying is that the story is good and I will show it well on-screen and I will work towards it,” he said.

Producer Prashanth said, “We are making this film based on the story told by the director. Thanks to Vijayendra Prasad garu who came over to unveil the first look of our film, despite being busy. We are going to show a good movie to the audience.”

Besides Saikumar, the film – being made under Sri Bhavnesh Productions – also has Sri Srinivas and Aditya Om in the cast. While S Murali Mohan Reddy is the DoP, Sathya Kashyap is the music composer. Lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and Shanti Kumar, and Nandamuri Hari is the editor.