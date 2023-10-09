Nagaland: 75th Territorial Army Day celebrated in Dimapur with public outreach programmes

The 113 Infantry Battalion TA (Rajput) on Monday celebrated 75th Territorial Army Day in Dimapur, Nagaland.

By ANI Updated On - 12:03 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

Kohima: The 113 Infantry Battalion TA (Rajput) on Monday celebrated 75th Territorial Army Day in Dimapur, Nagaland and as part of a public outreach programme, the Batallion held a blood donation camp at the District Hospital, during which 25 soldiers of the Army donated blood for the people of Dimapur.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, An Awareness and Motivational drive was undertaken at various educational institutes during which information and guidance for joining the Territorial Army was disseminated to the students of the Public Commerce College attended by 65 students, Pranab Vidyapeeth attended by 230 students and Women’s College attended by 225 girls students, in addition to the Principals and teachers of these institutes. The lecture was well received by the audience.

The students and faculty have requested for carrying out such awareness cum guidance seminars more frequently to guide the youth of Dimapur state.

The Territorial Army has a rich history of valor and sacrifice. Being deployed across the length and breadth of the country the TERRIERS have been instrumental in serving the people in counter-insurgency environments, relief and rescue during natural calamities, and many other people-centric operations.