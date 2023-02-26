Nakrekal MLA challenges RS Praveen Kumar for debate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Sunday challenged Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar for an open debate on the allegations levelled by him against three BRS MLAs including him.

Stating that he never indulged in any business and was ready for an inquiry by CBI or ACB into the allegations, Lingaiah said it was unfortunate that a well educated and former IPS officer like Praveen Kumar was levelling false allegations.

He said he would also file a defamation case in the court against the BSP State president.