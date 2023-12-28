Nalgonda: Grave crimes less, but crimes against women, road accidents increase in 2023

Updated On - 07:32 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Nalgonda: Grave crimes decreased by 27.4 percent in Nalgonda district in 2023 as the cases came down to 132 in this year from 182 cases in 2022. Non-grave crimes also decreased to 7542 in 2023 from 7692 in 2022, which was a 2.4 percent decline. According to the annual crime report-2023, murder cases decreased to 29 in 2023 from 34 in 2022. But, culpable homicide cases increased to eight this year from five in the last year. Kidnapping cases also increased to 64 in 2023 from 61 in 2022. However, there was a decline in house burglaries, ordinary thefts, rioting, cheating, counterfeit currency and other categories of the crimes.

Cases of crime against women increased in 2023 with a total 714 incidents being reported as against 632 incidents last year. Rape and POCSO cases increased to 90 in 2023 from 80 in 2020. Women and girls kidnapping cases increased to 59 in this year from 51 in the last year. But, dowry deaths cases decreased to one in 2023 from six in 2022.

Even though efforts were made to control road mishaps, fatal accidents and casualties increased in 2023. In all, there were 354 fatal road accidents, in which 380 persons died as against 344 persons dieing in 324 fatal road accidents last year. But, the decrease in non-fatal accidents gave the impression of a low number of accidents. About 432 non-fatal accidents took place in which 837 people were injured in 2023 as against 719 non-fatal accidents, in which 719 injured in 2022. In fact, the number of non-fatal accidents decreased in 2023, the number of injured persons in them increased compared to 2022.

Two sensational cases ie suicide of two girl students due to online harassment and a severed head case remained unsolved by the district police in this year.

Two sensational cases remained unsolved

In January 2022, the severed head of a 30-year-old youth R Jayender was found at the feet of Mahankali idol at Gollapally village. After a week, his torso was also found in an abandoned building at Thurkayamjal in Ranga Reddy district. But, the police were not successful in achieving any breakthrough in the case.

In the second sensational case of two girl students Enugudula Manisha (20) from Ambanabole and Danthaboina Shivanai (20) ended their lives by consuming pesticide in a municipal park at Nalgonda unable to bear the harassment of some persons with morphed pictures through instagram. The incident also attracted the attention of national media. The case still remained unsolved.