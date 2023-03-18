Nalgonda: Guvvalagutta waits for Mission Bhagiratha water

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

A Mission Bhagiratha tap in Guvvalagutta village

Nalgonda: Almost three years after pipes and water taps under Mission Bhagiratha were installed in the tribal hamlet of Guvvalagutta, the people are still waiting for water supply through these taps, thanks to sheer negligence by a few officials.

The Guvvalagutta thanda in Chandampet mandal, about 95 kilometres from the district headquarters of Nalgonda, is located on the bank of River Krishna. However, with the groundwater in the region said to have a high level of calcium carbonate due to the limestone reserves in the area, the villagers cited a lab report, and said they were facing a high incidence of renal diseases.

Out of a population of 1,600 in the thanda, at least 40 have died due to renal diseases in the last eight years, they say.

With the State government announcing Mission Bhagiratha for supply of safe drinking water, the villagers had their hopes high. However, even after pipelines, water tap connections to every house and a 45,000 litre-capacity overhead tank being installed, drinking water is still a dream.

Speaking to Telangana Today, villager Ramavath Balya said water was supplied through the Mission Bhagiratha connections for two months i.e., in May and June last year, but it stopped after that.

Buddipally Anjamma, who complained of renal issues, said her father Venkata Chary died of the same issue in 2015. Registered Medical Practitioner Vodthe Devula also said he had kidney ailments and that summer was a torture for them with kidney stone complaints on the rise.

However, when contacted, Superintendent of Engineer (Mission Bhagiratha) Suresh Kumar said the village was not under his purview. He also said he did not know of water not being supplied to Guvvalagutta.

On the other hand, another official, the Assistant Engineer for Chandampet mandal, Naresh said the supply of drinking water to the thanda was affected for only one week due to a pipeline damage. He did not respond to the allegation that water was not being supplied.

Meanwhil,e village sarpanch Mudavath Srinu Naik said the AE had not visited Guvvalagutta and that the officials had been repeatedly citing pipe damages as the reason for non-supply of water.

A Reverse Osmosis Plant was set up at the thanda and was selling water at the price of Rs.10 per 20 litres. However, the villagers were reluctant to use this water citing poor water quality.