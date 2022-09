Nalgonda: MGU postpones PG exams scheduled on September 16, 17

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:42 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Nalgonda: All the examinations of post graduation courses, which were scheduled on September 16 and 17 have been postponed by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in view of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day.

Controller of the Examinations Miryala Ramesh informed that the university has taken the decision to postpone the examinations on these two days in its jurisdiction. The revised examination dates would be intimated in due course.