CM KCR expresses shock over Nalgonda accident

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the road accident that claimed seven lives at Angadipeta in Nalgonda district.

The Chief Minister inquired with the officials about the circumstances that led to the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers and instructed the medical authorities to give the best treatment to those injured and hospitalised.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .