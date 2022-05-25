Narsingh launches ninth showroom in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Narsingh with a legacy spanning almost 60 years launched its ninth showroom in Chandanagar.

A house of traditional and ethnic wear embracing India’s rich heritage and traditions. With more than eight showrooms across the twin cities so far, Narsingh is all set with high determination to spread its reach wider with another addition to one of its prominent showrooms in the peak location of Chandanagar, Hyderabad.

The inauguration of this grand showroom was celebrated following a showcase of the latest collection of Pattu and silk saris, traditional and fusion wear by actor Surbhi Puranik of Okka Kshanam movie, models and social media influencers.

Sanjay Singhania, MD at Narsingh said, “Narsingh provides a variety of fashion wear with designer silk and pattu saris, salwar, unstitched dress materials, kurtis and mix and match. The silk and Pattu saris are exotic pieces of art, woven from pure mulberry silk. They come in vibrant colours and are decorated with fine intrinsic thread (zari) work. The fine quality makes you experience luxury.”