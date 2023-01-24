National Girl Child Day celebrated in Nizamabad

Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairman D Vithal Rao urged the society to change its perception towards the girl child for the growth of a nation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairman D Vithal Rao urged the society to change its perception towards the girl child for the growth of a nation

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairman D Vithal Rao urged the society to change its perception towards the girl child for the growth of a nation. Taking part in a programme organised to celebrate the ‘National Girl Child Day’ here on Tuesday, Vithal Rao said girls required economic security, just as boys, and access to quality education and jobs so that they become equal partners in progress and development of the State.

State Women Commissioner Member Sudham Lakshmi said there were many laws for the protection of girls and that the government was taking steps to encourage them in every field.

Also Read TSRTC announces 108 special buses for Vasant Panchami

Collector C Narayana Reddy said that it was unfortunate that there was still discrimination against girls in today’s modern society. “Huge challenges still remain for empowering women. Society should change their perception towards girl child,” he said.