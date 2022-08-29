National Sports Day: Athletic coach felicitated in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy felicitated athletic coach Vidyasagar in connection with National Sports Day observed in Utnor mandal centre on Monday.

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy felicitated athletic coach Vidyasagar in connection with National Sports Day observed in Utnor mandal centre on Monday.

Varun Reddy said that Vidyasagar played a vital role in athletes of the district winning five gold medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals, besides molding two students as national athletes. He told other athletic coaches to draw from Vidyasagar and strive hard for the growth of the athletics in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Also Read Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates hockey tournament in Hyderabad

Tribal Welfare department deputy director Manemma, Girijana Cooperative Development officer Shankunthala, senior PETs Meena Reddy, and Madusudhan, coaches Thirumal, Aravind and many others were present.