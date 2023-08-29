National Sports Day: COBRA and CRPF personnel plays friendly cricket match

Taking a break from their rigorous anti-naxal operations CoBRA-204 and CRPF-151 personnel have set aside their weapons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

CoBRA and CRPF personnel play a friendly cricket match celebrating National Sports Day at Pamed on the borders of Telangana-Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Taking a break from their rigorous anti-naxal operations CoBRA-204 and CRPF-151 personnel have set aside their weapons, got hold of bat and ball took to the cricket field to celebrate National Sport Day.

The event which took place at Pamed on the Telangana– Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday was attended by Deputy Inspector General Police (OPS) Konta, Sunit Kumar Roy and Commandant-151 Bn, Praduman Kumar Singh.

The CRPF team captain Kumar Roy won the toss and chose to bowl. The CoBRA team under the captainship of Asst. Comdt. Mahesh Chand Meena gave a target of 92 runs in 10 overs to the CRPF team. The CRPF team was able to score 79 runs only and the CoBRA team won the match displaying camaraderie and sporting spirit.

DIG Kumar Roy and Commandant Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of such interactions in fostering bonds of friendship and collaboration between armed forces units. The match gained the attention of both armed forces members and cricket enthusiasts.

The armed forces’ commitment to promoting sports and fitness align with the government’s vision of a fit and healthy nation. By organising Khel Diwas it was aimed to contribute to the collective goal of enhancing the overall health and well-being of individuals in the community, said a release.