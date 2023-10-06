National Tennis Championship: Sai Karteek, Rashmikaa emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehee Choudhari.

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy clinched doubles titles with their respective partners in the men and women’s categories at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

Sai Karteek and his partner Manish Sureshkumar defeated Nithin Kr Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets in the men’s doubles final. Rashmikaa and Vaidehee Choudhari of Gujarat clinched the women’s doubles title beating Sharmada Balu of Karnataka and Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Rashmikaa also cruised into the final of the singles event after her win over Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-2 in semis.

Results: Doubles Final: Men’s Ganta Sai Karteek & Manish Sureshkumar bt Nitin Kr Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty & Vaidehee Choudhari bt Sharmada Balu & Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-2; Singles semifinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0.

