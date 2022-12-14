NCC’s ‘Unity Flame Run’ arrives in Hyderabad

The ‘Unity Flame Run’, which is being organised as a part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of NCC, reached Hyderabad on December 14, 2022.

The run that covers a distance of 3000 km across all states of the country reached Hyderabad on the 25th day since it was flagged off in Kanyakumari on November 20.

Air Commodore P Maheshwar, DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T) flagged off the run at the 1 (T) R&V Regt, PVNR Telangana Veterinary University campus, Hyderabad. Colonel Vivek, CO 1 (T) R&V Regt, other COs, PI staff, Civilians, Mr. Ganesh Shoregar, Principal NIEPID, 122 disabled children, cadets, and others were present. 30 NCC Cadets ran along with the team for 1 km. NCC cadets of R&V Regt showed their skills in Show Jump (Horses) organised by the unit.

The Ultra runner, Colonel Badhwar spoke to the disabled children & their parents and asked them to have faith in themselves and God. He also said that there is no shortcut to success and also spoke about the ‘Unity Flame Run’ and the message of Unity & Discipline of NCC.

Earlier, Colonel AN Jha had interacted with students, NCC cadets, and others about different opportunities available to join the Armed Forces as an Officer. He also shared a few important letters, policies, and rights with respect to disabled children with parents/teachers from NIEPID (National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities).

DDG (AP&T) thanked everyone for making this event successful and wished Colonel Badhwar and the team unity flame the best of luck for a balance of the run.