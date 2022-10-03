NCSC summons SCCL CMD for a hearing

Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Kothagudem: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has summoned the chairman and managing director of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited to appear before the commission for hearing of a case related to implementation of the rule of reservation in promotions and other grievances.

The CMD was told to appear for the hearing on October 11 at the Commission’s national headquarters in New Delhi. The commission also summoned the All India SC/ST Rights Protection Association national senior vice president Golla Ramesh, who submitted a petition to the NCSC asking for implementation of the rule of reservation in promotions in the SCCL.

The other grievances include to rectify the injustice done to dalit officers because of the company’s failure to implement GO MS 154 that suggested giving promotions taking future vacancies, in the promotion panel year, into consideration and establishment of SC/ST liaison cell in SCCL, Ramesh alleged in the petition, also demanding implementation of a circular issued by the company to allot two civil contracts to co-operative societies formed with SC/STs on nomination basis in all the 11 areas of the SCCL.