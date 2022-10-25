Nearly 28 persons sustained burn injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:09 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Diwali celebrations turned costly for nearly 28 persons in Hyderabad who received burn and eye injuries while bursting fire crackers on Sunday.

At Osmania General Hospital (OGH), a total of 18 individuals received treatment for burn injuries of various degrees. While one patient received 95 percent burn injuries, the rest of the individuals were provided treatment for minor burn injuries, mostly to their hands in the hospital’s outpatient department.

“We have treated 17 patients with flame injuries in our outpatient department while one patient, who has received 95 percent burn injuries, was admitted to the hospital and his condition is a bit serious,” Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender said.

At government-run Sarojini Devi (SD) Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, the eye specialists treated close to 10 patients with burn injuries to their eyes out of which four were admitted to the hospital while the rest received treatment in the hospital’s OP department. A child has reportedly received serious injury to his eye and scheduled to undergo surgery at S D Eye Hospital, doctors said.