Telangana: NEET ranker appeals for financial aid to pursue MBBS

Varaprasad hails from the remote Timmampet village in Mangapet mandal in the district. Coming from a family with limited means, his journey to this juncture has been nothing short of remarkable.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:26 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Varaprasad hails from the remote Timmampet village in Mangapet mandal in the district. Coming from a family with limited means, his journey to this juncture has been nothing short of remarkable.

Mulugu: A young student hailing from a humble financial background has secured an MBBS seat at the Jagtial Government Medical College. However, Kaviri Varaprasad, son of Mallaiah and Manikyam, now faces a hurdle that threatens his dreams – the college fees.

Varaprasad hails from the remote Timmampet village in Mangapet mandal in the district. Coming from a family with limited means, his journey to this juncture has been nothing short of remarkable. With a strong resolve and the unwavering support of his mother, who worked as a daily wage earner after his father’s untimely demise during his childhood, Varaprasad’s educational pursuit pressed on.

Completing his 10th class at the local government school was just the beginning. He then joined the T.S.W.R.S/Jr. College, Gowlidoddy and finished the course in first class.

However, his ambitions stretched further, and despite landing a BDS seat at a private medical college in Khammam after the NEET 2022 attempt, he wanted to do the MBBS. He again prepared for the NEET following free coaching by the government. His persistence bore fruit when he secured an All India Rank of 188506 and a State Rank of 5414 in the NEET 2023.

He has secured a seat at the Jagtial Government Medical College. He is now appealing to philanthropists to help him realise his dream of becoming a doctor. He can be contacted at 9392378583.