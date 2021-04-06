New Goshala to come near Bhadradri temple

The Goshala is being constructed at Purushottapatnam of Yetapaka mandal in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh near the temple town of Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam here has embarked on the construction of a Goshala named ‘Srigokularamam’ in about 104.19 acres of temple land for the protection of cows.

The Goshala is being constructed at Purushottapatnam of Yetapaka mandal in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh near the temple town of Bhadrachalam. It is planned to develop the Gokularamam as a religious, tourist and recreational centre.

Steps will be taken to ensure that the devotees visiting the Bhadradri temple to have darshan of Lord Rama will pay a visit to the Srigokularamam besides Parnasala located close to Bhadrachalam, the Devastham officials said.

‘Bhadrachala Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Vari Devastham Gosamrakshana and Vanasamrakshana Trust’ has been registered for establishing Srigokularamam and obtained Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) cards from IT Department.

An application has been submitted to the Income Tax (IT) Department for availing tax exemption under Section 80 (G) of Income Tax Act for the donations made to the Goshala by the devotees.

Speaking Telangana Today on Monday, the temple Assistant Executive Officer, V Sravan Kumar informed that the works related to the main entrance arch and a shed which will be able to accommodate about 24 cows have been completed so far.

As present it is planned to construct 12 cattle sheds and the number of sheds will be increased based on the future requirements. A 36 feet statue of Lord Krishna will be installed at Srigokularamam to create a spiritual atmosphere at the Goshala, he said.

In addition to that large extent of land has been dedicated to develop ‘Nakshatra Vanam’, ‘Rasi Vanam’, ‘Tulasi Vanam’, ‘Vasantha Mandapam’ and a Children’s Park on the premises of Srigokularamam, Sravan Kumar revealed.

In addition to that, steps are being taken to develop a tank spread over one and half acre land in the area and to grow fodder to feed the cows at Srigokularamam. After the completion of works, cows now being looked after at a Goshala at Bhadrachalam temple will be shifted to the new facility, he added.

It may be recalled that in last May the authorities conducted a special drive to protect the temple lands that have been encroached in Khammam and AP. Eviction notices served to those who built houses on the temple lands at Purushottapatnam to reclaim the lands.

