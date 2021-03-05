New office bearers for CII Telangana

Sameer Goel and Vagish Dixit were elected as Chairman and vice-Chairman of CII respectively.

By | Published: 9:12 pm 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International Limited is elected as the Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2021-22. Goel succeeds Krishna Bodanapu, whose term has ended.

Before joining Coromandel, Goel, who was earlier the vice-Chairman of CII Telangana, had a brief stint in Cipla as a Country Head – India. He started his career with Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer in India in 1987 and worked in various positions in general management, sales and marketing across geographies and businesses both in India and International markets. His last assignment was Vice President, GSK-CH for Sub-Sahara Africa.

Vagish Dixit, Managing Director, ALPLA India is elected as the vice-Chairman of CII Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .