New pay scales for Andhra Pradesh secretariat staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to put the village and ward secretariat staff on probation on on regular scales of pay.

Orders were issued on Monday that those who were selected through 2020 notification and qualified in the departmental tests along with completion of two years’ service, would be eligible for probationary period.

The new pay scales would be applied for them from May 1.