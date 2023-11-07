| New Rental Facility Cycle Storage To Be Added To Solar Roof Cycling Track On Orr

New rental facility, cycle storage to be added to solar roof cycling track on ORR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: A new rental facility and cycle storage area will be added to the 23 km long Solar Roof Cycling Track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), according to a tweet by Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

“We are soon commencing the on-site rental facility and also a facility to keep your cycles safely on site,” the office stated. He requested observations, comments, and suggestions to enhance the cycle track.

The 23-km track consists of two segments, an 8.5 km pink line from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy, and a 14.5 km blue line from Kollur to Narsingi, converging at Narsingi Junction.

This three-lane track is 4.5 meters wide and includes one meter of green space on each side, offering multiple access points for users.