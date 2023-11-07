New rental facility, cycle storage to be added to solar roof cycling track on ORR

23-km track consists of two segments, an 8.5 km pink line from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy, and a 14.5 km blue line from Kollur to Narsingi, converging at Narsingi Junction
Hyderabad: A new rental facility and cycle storage area will be added to the 23 km long Solar Roof Cycling Track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), according to a tweet by Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.
“We are soon commencing the on-site rental facility and also a facility to keep your cycles safely on site,” the office stated. He requested observations, comments, and suggestions to enhance the cycle track.
The 23-km track consists of two segments, an 8.5 km pink line from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy, and a 14.5 km blue line from Kollur to Narsingi, converging at Narsingi Junction.
This three-lane track is 4.5 meters wide and includes one meter of green space on each side, offering multiple access points for users.