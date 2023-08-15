| New Steel Flyover To Be Launched In Hyderabad From Indira Park To Vst Telangana Today

The prestigious 2.6 kilometre long steel flyover between Indira Park and VST, billed as a bi-directional elevated corridor, is constructed to address traffic difficulties in densely populated regions of RTC crossroads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The Indira Park-VST steel flyover, which is getting ready to be inaugurated in the next few days.

Let’s take a look into the video.