Second single, ‘Radhika’, from Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Tillu Square’ is catchy and captivating

Hyderabad: Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a highly sought-after and successful star with ‘DJ Tillu’. The movie has earned a cult following for the character as well as himself.

Now, he is coming up with a sequel to the film, ‘Tillu Square’. Mallik Ram is directing the film while Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead.

Her glamorous avatar in the first single ‘Ticket eh Lekunda’ has already become the talk of the town. The second single also has the gorgeous actor and Tillu (Siddhu) grooving to an energetic beat.

The song, ‘Radhika’ has a catchy and captivating beat. Ram Miriyala has composed and crooned the song, in his typical style, while Kasrala Shyam has written the lyrics.

The groove of the song and usage of ever popular name ‘Radhika’ make this song a must listen and easy to repeat as well. The single is sure to find a place in the Top 10 chartbusters of the year, and many playlists.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is producing the film, along with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling the cinematography, with Navin Nooli editing the film. ‘Tillu Square’ is scheduled for a February 9, 2024, release worldwide.