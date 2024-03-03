Nikhilesh Rathore shares his experience of shooting in forest for ‘Srimad Ramayana’

Nikhilesh said: "It was an amazing experience to shoot in the real locations. But it will also be a lifetime memory."

By IANS Published Date - 3 March 2024, 04:45 PM

Mumbai: Actor Nikhilesh Rathore, who plays Bharata in the mythological show ‘Srimad Ramayana‘, has talked about the roller-coaster experience of shooting in Chikuwadi forest in Umargam on the outskirts of Gujarat for the ongoing track of ‘Bharat Milap’ in the show.

Nikhilesh said: “It was an amazing experience to shoot in the real locations. But it will also be a lifetime memory. As it wasn’t as easy. The temperature during the day was very hot and sunny and on the other hand during the night it was very cold.”

“Since we are shooting for the mythological character I was in my skin with heavy metal jewellery. So it was difficult as they used to become hot in the sun and turned out to be a challenge for me. Walking barefoot for the scenes, while carrying a heavy Palki was another task. As the sand was burning and there were many small insects and thorns.”

The actor continued: “So it required a lot of hard work and I hope our dedication to make the scenes look real, impresses our audience. It will definitely encourage us more.”

Nikhilesh was last seen playing an antagonist in the TV show ‘Suhaagan’ and has featured in shows like ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, ‘Mithai’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ and ‘Krishna Chali London’.’Srimad Ramayana’ features Sujay Reu as Rama and Prachi Bansal as Sita.