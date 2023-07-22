NIMS: 20 seats for Master’s in Hospital Management course this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: NIMS is the only institution in the country specializing in medicine and education offering Master’s in Hospital Management (MHM) course for 19 years, with many successful students.

They are accepting applications for 20 seats this year and interested candidates can apply online through the website and submit the hard copy at NIMS Panjagutta.

According to Course academic in-charge, Dr. Martha Ramesh, and Hospital Administrative Department HOD, Dr. Nimma Sathyanarayana, to be eligible, candidates must be under 30 years old as of December 31, 2021, after completing their degree. SC, ST, BC, OBC candidates get a relaxation of three years.

The State government, under the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, prioritizes the medical sector and offers 100 percent fee reimbursement for eligible candidates joining this course. They also provide bus pass facilities like other students in reimbursement and TSRTC.

The last date for submission of online application is August 5 and the last date to submit the hardcopy is August 9. For more information, visit the website www.nims.edu.in or call 914023489189.

