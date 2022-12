NIMS: Counselling for B.Sc Neuro Technology course on Dec 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The third phase of counselling to fill-up vacant seats for admission into B.Sc Neuro Technology course for the year 2022 is scheduled at 10 am on December 27 at academic section, old OPD block, NIMS campus in Punjagutta.

The candidates can visit the website www.nims.edu.in for vacant seat position and for further details, a press release said.