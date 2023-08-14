NIN scientist elected Vice President of Telangana Academy of Sciences

Dr Bhanuprakash Reddy did Postdoctoral research from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland-USA and PhD (Biochemistry) from Osmania University.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Senior scientist and Head, Biochemistry division of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy has been elected as the vice-president for the prestigious science body Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS).

Dr Bhanuprakash Reddy did Postdoctoral research from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland-USA and PhD (Biochemistry) from Osmania University.

The senior scientist from NIN is involved in research that is focused on molecular nutrition of chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and age-related disorders, underlying basis of the disease, micronutrient-mediated molecular processes involved in NCD, and protective effect of functional foods and novel bioactive molecules.

Dr Bhanuprakash Reddy and his team has also evaluated micronutrient status of adult and geriatric-groups in India and are investigating the influence of nutrition on aging mechanisms including proteostasis and fibrotic mechanisms. They have already developed a raw-food based quantitative food frequency questionnaire to quantify dietary intakes.

Senior NIN officials including its Director, NIN, Dr R Hemalatha congratulated the senior scientist for being elected as vice president of TAS.

Also Read Telugu, Sanskrit scholar Kandlakunta Alaha Singaracharyulu passes away