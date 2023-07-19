Nirmal Collector tells public to be cautious of heavy rains

Nirmal Collector K Varun Reddy told Irrigation officials to have complete knowledge of streams, tanks and water resources and to avoid traffic at flooding rivers and culverts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Nirmal Collector K Varun Reddy

Nirmal: Collector K Varun Reddy told the public to be cautious of heavy rains in the wake of the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad and instructed officials to take preventive measures to prevent human and property loss.

In a statement, Reddy said the IMD-Hyderabad issued a red alert for Nirmal district for the next few days. He asked officials to take steps to tackle floods and to keep a watch on problematic places round the clock. He told Irrigation officials to have complete knowledge of streams, tanks and water resources and to avoid traffic at flooding rivers and culverts.

The Collector urged the public not to catch fish in the rain and to move to safer places from low-lying areas. He also advised them not to venture outdoors unless it was an emergency. Officials have been asked to stay put in the headquarters to continuously monitor the situation.

An emergency help-line number 93987 49227 would operate 24×7 to report problems caused by floods.