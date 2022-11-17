Nirmal: Five students of RGUKT-Basar booked for ragging

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:53 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Five students of RGUKT-Basar were booked on charges of ragging their juniors on the campus on Thursday.

Nirmal: Five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar were booked on charges of ragging their juniors on the campus on Thursday.

Basar Sub-Inspector Mahesh said the five juvenile students studying in the second year for a Pre-University Course (PUC) at the University were booked under Section 323 (Injuries), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and Section 4 of Telangana Prohibition Ragging Act, 1997.

Also Read Students of erstwhile Adilabad fail to reap fruits of RGUKT

The students had allegedly ragged their juniors studying PUC-I year at the varsity. Student welfare Dean Dattu lodged a complaint against the students.