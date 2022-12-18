Nirmal: RGUKT-Basar student found hanging in hostel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Nirmal: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus on Sunday.

Basar police said the youngster, P Banu Prasad (17), was a Pre-University Course (PUC) student at the varsity. He was a native of Rangapur village in Manchel mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

Babu Prasad’s classmates found him hanging in the room and alerted the police who have shifted the body to Nirmal district headquarters government hospital for post-mortem.

A suicide note purportedly written by Babu Prasad was recovered from the room.

Police registered a case of suspicious death and took up investigation.