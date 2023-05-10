Mahabubnagar SSC results: 79.96 percent candidates pass

In the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, 44792 students appeared for the SSC examination and 37,500 students cleared it with a pass percentage of 79.96

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Mahabubnagar: The erstwhile Mahabubnagar district has registered a pass percentage of 79.96 in the SSC results released here on Wednesday.

In the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, a total of 22086 boys appeared for the test and of them, 16453 passed the examination. Of the total 22706 girls who appeared for the SSC examination, 18747 passed. On the whole, 44792 students appeared for the SSC examination and 37,500 students cleared it with a pass percentage of 79.96.

Total candidates appeared Passed candidates Pass Percentage District

10,545 9,582 90.87 Nagarkurnool

7,028 5,758 81.93 Wanaparthy

7,175 5,790 80.70 Jogulamba Gadwal

7,541 5,661 75.07 Narayanpet

12,503 8,909 71.25 Mahabubnagar

In the undivided Nizamabad district, a total of 16,860 boys appeared for the test and of them, 14,884 passed the examination. Of the total 16,593 girls who appeared for the SSC examination, 14,995 candidates have cleared. As a whole, 33,720 students appeared for the SSC examination and 29,879 students cleared it with 90.22 percent.

Total candidates appeared Passed candidates Pass Percentage District

12,128 11,069 93.32 Kamareddy

21,592 18,810 87.12 Nizamabad

